Aurobindo, Glenmark each get U.S. FDA nod for copy of AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug  

August 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmakers Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have each got U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) final approval for Saxagliptin 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets, which will be a generic version of AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug Onglyza 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets.

Aurobindo said that it is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Saxagliptin 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets and that the product is being launched immediately.

The approved product has an estimated market size of around $101 million for the twelve months ending June 2023, it said, citing IQVIA numbers in a release on the final approval to manufacture and market the product that will be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Onglyza 2.5 mg and 5mg tablets, the reference-listed drug.

In a release, on approval for its generic version of AstraZeneca’s Onglyza Tablets, Glenmark said Saxagliptin 2.5 mg and 5 mg tablets will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Saxagliptin Tablets, belonging to a class of medications called dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus in multiple clinical settings.

On Tuesday, both Aurobindo and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares closed less than one per cent lower at ₹818.35 and ₹787.70 apiece, respectively, on the BSE.

