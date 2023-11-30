HamberMenu
Aurobindo arm’s generic for asthma gets U.S. FDA nod 

November 30, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) final approval to manufacture and market Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL single-dose ampule.

The drugmaker said it expects to introduce the product in FY25. Bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Pulmicort Respules (budesonide) Inhalation Suspension by Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, the approved product’s estimated market size was $226.4 million for the 12 months ending September, Aurobindo said, citing IQVIA numbers.

Belonging to a class of medications called corticosteroids, Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL single-dose ampule is indicated for maintenance treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children of age 12 months to 8 years.

This is the 173rd abbreviated new drug application ANDA approval, including nine tentative approvals received, out of Eugia Pharma Specialities Group (EPSG) facilities manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products, the parent company said on Thursday.

Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 2.13% higher at ₹1,042.95 each on the BSE.

