Aurobindo arm’s formulation plant completes U.S. FDA inspection

July 26, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A formulation manufacturing facility of Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities near Hyderabad has completed a United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection.

The inspection of the facility (Unit I) at Koltur Village, Shameerpet, was conducted from July 17-26 and closed with zero observations and a classification of No Action Indicated (NAI), Aurobindo said on Wednesday.

The development comes close on the heels of the U.S. FDA issuing a Form 483 with three observations to Aurobindo Pharma’s formulation manufacturing facility here.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 21, in an intimation to the stock exchange, the company had said the facility (Unit III) situated at Bachupally village, Medchal Malkajgiri district, was inspected from July 14-21. “The observations are procedural in nature. We will respond within the stipulated timelines and work closely with U.S. FDA to close the observations at the earliest,” it had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.