ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo arm’s facility in Rajasthan gets 7 U.S. FDA observations 

May 03, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A formulation manufacturing facility of Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities in Rajasthan has been issued seven observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The U.S. FDA had inspected Unit-II, a formulation manufacturing facility, of wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities in Bhiwadi, Alwar, from April 25 to May 3.

The inspection closed with seven observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US