Aurobindo arm’s facility in Rajasthan gets 7 U.S. FDA observations 

May 03, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A formulation manufacturing facility of Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities in Rajasthan has been issued seven observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The U.S. FDA had inspected Unit-II, a formulation manufacturing facility, of wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities in Bhiwadi, Alwar, from April 25 to May 3.

The inspection closed with seven observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing on Friday.

