GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Aurobindo arm TheraNym inks pact with MSD for contract manufacturing of biologicals, to invest ₹1,000 crore

Published - May 31, 2024 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary TheraNym has signed a master service agreement with pharma major Merck Sharpe & Dohme Singapore Trading Pte. Ltd. (MSD) for contract manufacturing of biologicals.

TheraNym, which will manufacture the products and supply to MSD, intends to invest about ₹1,000 crore for establishing a manufacturing facility with large scale bioreactors for any mammalian cell culture product and a vial filling isolator line for commercial drug product manufacturing upto 25-30 mn vials per annum, Aurobindo said in a filing on Friday.

On the area of agreement, the drugmaker said it is for expansion of the biologics manufacturing facilities of TheraNym in Medak district, near here, and to exploring the possibilities to enter into contract manufacturing operations for biologicals for both domestic and international markets. Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 1.07% lower at at ₹1,187 each on the BSE.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.