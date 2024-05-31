Aurobindo arm TheraNym inks pact with MSD for contract manufacturing of biologicals, to invest ₹1,000 crore

Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary TheraNym has signed a master service agreement with pharma major Merck Sharpe & Dohme Singapore Trading Pte. Ltd. (MSD) for contract manufacturing of biologicals.

TheraNym, which will manufacture the products and supply to MSD, intends to invest about ₹1,000 crore for establishing a manufacturing facility with large scale bioreactors for any mammalian cell culture product and a vial filling isolator line for commercial drug product manufacturing upto 25-30 mn vials per annum, Aurobindo said in a filing on Friday.

On the area of agreement, the drugmaker said it is for expansion of the biologics manufacturing facilities of TheraNym in Medak district, near here, and to exploring the possibilities to enter into contract manufacturing operations for biologicals for both domestic and international markets. Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 1.07% lower at at ₹1,187 each on the BSE.