Augmont Gold For All unveils ‘Shree Ram Mandir Coin Kit’

January 16, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Augmont Gold For All, a platform for gold refining, retailing, gold SIPs, EMI gold, digi-gold and gold loans, has introduced ‘Shree Ram Mandir Coin Kit’ ahead of the inauguration of the Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya later this month.

The kit can be purchased on the company’s website and mobile app with a facility for doorstep delivery.

It is available in 7 grams of pure gold and also offered in silver denominations of 10 gm, 20gm, 50gm, and 100gm, the company said.

Sachin Kothari, director, Augmont Gold For All while addressing a press conference said, “While the whole nation is all set to witness the much-awaited inauguration of Ram Mandir, we are launching this special gold kit.”

“The coin minted by us has distinguishing characteristics, including 24 karat 999 fineness purity, positive tolerance in weight and purity, tamper-proof packaging, and the convenience of doorstep delivery,” he said.

