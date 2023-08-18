HamberMenu
Audi unveils Q8 e-tron luxury EV in India at ₹1.14 cr.

It is offered in four variants viz. the Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron

August 18, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI 

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillion at the unveiling of Audi Q8 e-tron in Mumbai.

Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillion at the unveiling of Audi Q8 e-tron in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has introduced the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India with prices starting at ₹1.14 crore ex-showroom.

It is offered in four variants viz. the Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron 

Offered with a 114kW battery (biggest in the segment), the Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron boast of a driving range of up to 600km on a single charge (WLTP certified), the company said. 

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The refreshed styling complements the engineering enhancements and is sure to interest customers.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportsback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment,” he added. 

