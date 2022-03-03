Audi to increase prices by up to 3%

Balbir Singh Dhillon | Photo Credit: Indira Balaji@Chennai

March 03, 2022 19:30 IST

Audi has announced a price hike of up to 3% across its model range in India. The hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01. Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “With rising input costs and changing forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3% across our model range.” Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, the recently-introduced Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7 Sportback and Audi RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises a wide range, including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.