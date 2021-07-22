Audi rolls out 3 luxury electric SUVs in India

Mumbai

22 July 2021 23:02 IST

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has introduced 3 electric SUVs — the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the Indian market. Powered by two electric motors in the front and rear, the EVs offer superior driving performance, the company said. While e-tron 50 is priced from ₹99,99,000, the other two models are priced starting ₹1,16,15,000 and ₹1,17,66,000 respectively.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India, said, “We are beginning our electrification journey in India with three electric SUVs which are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability.”

“To ease the transition to electric mobility we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership. To take it a step forward, we are also offering 3 year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and we will introduce one more EV during this year,” he added.

Stating that the company had a clear road map towards sustainable mobility, he said Audi India would develop a robust EV ecosystem in the country right from setting up charging infrastructure to end-of-life battery recycling. “The future is electric and Audi India is ready for it,” he added. Starting from 2026 Audi would introduce EVs only, though it will continue to sell ICE vehicles till 2033.