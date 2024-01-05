Audi reports 89% sales growth in 2023

January 05, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Audi India has announced retailing 7,931 units in the January to December 2023 period, registering a growth 89% over the earlier year. In the October to December quarter the company sold 2,402 units, up 94% over the previous year.

“The positive growth followed on the back of three new product launches: Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q8 e-tron, and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, along with continued demand for the best-selling Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5,” the company said in a statement.

Top-of-the-line cars including the Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-tron GT, and the Audi RS e-tron GT continued to witness strong demand, it added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We remain steadfast to an upward trajectory, instituting industry-first initiatives, and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences.”

“Our retail footprint is expanding, culminating in the year-end with a total of 64 touch points (includes showrooms and workshops) and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide. We are confident that this momentum will carry into 2024,” he added.