Audi opens bookings for e-tron SUV EVs

MUMBAI

29 June 2021 22:12 IST

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has commenced bookings for its all-electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India.

These electric SUVs are powered by a dual-motor set-up.

“The Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are each uniquely different. The Audi e-tron is a dapper, broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof. For customer who appreciate design and want to stand apart, the Audi e-tron Sportback is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline,” the company said.

The SUVs can be booked with an initial amount of ₹5 lakh, it added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The future is electric. The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand.”