Business

Audi opens bookings for e-tron SUV EVs

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has commenced bookings for its all-electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India.

These electric SUVs are powered by a dual-motor set-up.

“The Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are each uniquely different. The Audi e-tron is a dapper, broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof. For customer who appreciate design and want to stand apart, the Audi e-tron Sportback is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline,” the company said.

The SUVs can be booked with an initial amount of ₹5 lakh, it added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The future is electric. The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 10:13:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/audi-opens-bookings-for-e-tron-suv-evs/article35044339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY