Audi introduces latest version of A4 sedan

Audi unveils latest A4 sedan at ₹42.34 lakh

German luxury carmaker Audi on introduced the latest version of Audi A4 sedan in India at a starting price of ₹42.34 lakh ex-showroom. The fifth-generation sedan boasts of a new design and a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque, the company said. Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The car is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena.”

Mr. Dhillon said the company will introduce more products in 2021. “With a well established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India,” he said.

He said the company is gearing up for the introduction of Audi e-tron.