Audi India unveils Q7 Bold Edition at ₹98 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has introduced the Q7 Bold Edition featuring a “striking black design”, priced at ₹97,84,000. With limited units available, this Edition will be offered in four exterior colours: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey, the company said. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence. The Audi Q7 Special Edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology.”