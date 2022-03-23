AU Small Finance Bank to finance Tata cars, UVs

‘This scheme will offer maximum financing as per each individual’s requirements’

AU Small Finance Bank said it has signed an agreement with Tata Motors offering finance options for its new Forever range of passenger cars and UVs. “This scheme will offer maximum financing on the vehicle as per each individual’s requirements. Customers can also enjoy the benefit of unique EMI options with a repayment tenor of up to seven years,” the bank said. “With this association, we are hopeful to leverage the extensive reach of both the brands in rural, semi-urban and urban markets and empower many Indians to fulfil their dreams of owning their vehicles,” said Bhaskar Karkera, Head of Wheels Business, AU Small Finance Bank.