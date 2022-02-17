Attrition in IT to rise to 24% in Q4: study

Metrics will improve to 16-18% range in FY23, says UnearthInsight

Metrics will improve to 16-18% range in FY23, says UnearthInsight

Bengaluru

Attrition in the technology sector will rise further in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, according to a study by UnearthInsight, a cognitive intelligence platform.

However, from FY23 the staff retention is expected to improve and attrition rates are likely decline to 16%-18%.

“Attrition is expected to be in the 22-24% range in Q4 [January-March quarter]. It has been on the rise from 19.5% in Q2 and 22.3% in Q3. However, it is expected to come down to 16-18% in FY23,’‘ the firm said.

As per the study, the cost of technology talent is in the 56-57% range for tier 1 and tier 2 tech players and this is expected to go up by 0.5% to 1% in FY23..

The company said the technology industry would have hired more than 3.6 lakh people by the end of March 2022.