AT&T spins off media via $43-bn Discovery deal

18 May 2021 05:04 IST

Unwinds $108.7-bn Time Warner buy

AT&T Inc, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc., the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the U.S. telecom giant said on Monday.

The proposed deal would put together one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios, home to the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, with Discovery’s stable of unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows.

The deal also marks the unwinding of AT&T’s $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and underscores its recognition that TV viewership has moved to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the terms, AT&T would receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and Warner Media’s retention of certain debt. AT&T’s shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company, while Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company.