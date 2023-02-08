ATMA honours MRF Chairman K.M. Mammen with Lifetime Achievement Award

February 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

MRF Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director K.M. Mammen was presented the ATMA Lifetime Achievement Award by Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) Annual Conclave 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ATMA conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award upon its past chairman Mr. Mammen in recognition for his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities, invaluable contribution to the Indian tyre industry and for leading the industry from the front for over 20 years, it said in a statement.

Mr. Mammen has been at the helm of every landmark achievement that has brought MRF to the milestone of over ₹19,000 crore turnover and in its ranking, of being amongst one of the top tyre companies in the world.

In his message Mr. Mammen said “Over the years, our industry has evolved and now we have the capability to manufacture the best quality tyres and compete in the world market.”