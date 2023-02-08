ADVERTISEMENT

ATMA honours MRF Chairman K.M. Mammen with Lifetime Achievement Award

February 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., presenting the ATMA Lifetime Achievement Award to K.M. Mammen, CMD of MRF Ltd and past Chairman, ATMA at the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) Annual Conclave 2023 in New Delhi

MRF Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director K.M. Mammen was presented the ATMA Lifetime Achievement Award by Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) Annual Conclave 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ATMA conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award upon its past chairman Mr. Mammen in recognition for his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities, invaluable contribution to the Indian tyre industry and for leading the industry from the front for over 20 years, it said in a statement.

Mr. Mammen has been at the helm of every landmark achievement that has brought MRF to the milestone of over ₹19,000 crore turnover and in its ranking, of being amongst one of the top tyre companies in the world.

In his message Mr. Mammen said “Over the years, our industry has evolved and now we have the capability to manufacture the best quality tyres and compete in the world market.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US