HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atkade Developers files DRHP for ₹430-crore IPO

The company’s operations are concentrated in the development of premium, aspirational lifestyle residential premises in Mumbai

September 01, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Arkade Developers Ltd., a real-estate company from Mumbai, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹430 crore thought an initial public offering (IPO).

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards development of its ongoing projects (viz. Arkade Nest), and their upcoming projects; and funding acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

The company’s operations are concentrated in the development of premium aspirational lifestyle residential premises in Mumbai, 

Arkade Developer’s revenue in Fiscal 2023, Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 are ₹224 crore, ₹237 crore and ₹113 crore respectively and revenue from operations has grown at a CAGR of 26.69% between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023, the company said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.