Athulya Senior Care raises ₹77 cr. from Morgan Stanley India

January 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Athulya Senior Care founders G. Srinivasan, J. Krishna Kavya and Karthik Narayan.

Senior care services provider Athulya Senior Care has raised ₹77 crore from North Haven India Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, for its forthcoming expansion.

“This investment will support our expansion and help us establish new facilities in multiple cities,” said Karthik Narayan, Founder & MD, Athulya Senior Care, said in a statement.

According to him, Athulya intends to expand its services across South India to reach more than 2,500 beds and serve more than 50,000 seniors in the next two years. It plans to hire more than 2,000 employees.

Founded in 2016, Athulya offers assisted living, transition care and home healthcare and would soon introduce palliative care services.

Athulya currently manages more than 400 assisted living beds across multiple facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru and has cumulatively served more than 20,000 seniors till date.

“This investment will help Athulya to focus on talent acquisition, infrastructure development and skill training, thereby creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 2,000 people across the country” said G. Srinivasan, Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care.

