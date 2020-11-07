Ather raises $35 mn, round led by Bansal

Bengaluru

07 November 2020 22:47 IST

Ather Energy, an electric scooter maker, has raised $35 million in a Series D round of funding led by Flipkart’s co-founder Sachin Bansal.

Founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy was one of the earliest start-up investments of Mr. Bansal who contributed $23 million in the latest round. He had invested $0.5 million as an Angel investor in 2014. Hero MotoCorp has invested $12 million in the Series D round, Ather said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising