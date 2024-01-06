Ather introduces 450 Apex e-scooter at ₹1.89 lakh

January 06, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer, has announced the introduction of 450 Apex, a special edition scooter at a price of ₹1,89,000 ex-showroom in India.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “We wanted to do something special to mark 10 years of Ather and push the boundaries of design, performance, and innovation. The 450 Apex is the culmination of that effort, where we have pushed the 450 platform to its limit in terms of design and performance.”

“The 450 Apex has India’s fastest throttle response, and it is Ather’s most exciting scooter in production today. The unique design language, rich satin colours, and transparent panel make the 450 Apex the most distinctive electric scooter on the road,” he added.