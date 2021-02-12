Ather Energy starts making EVs at Hosur

EV maker Ather Energy has commenced production at its Hosur facility and deliveries in six cities, the firm said on Friday.
The firm has begun deliveries in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
The 1.23-lakh sq. ft facility has a capacity to produce 1.1 lakh scooters annually and serve as the national manufacturing hub catering to demand from across the country.
It can also produce 1.2 lakh battery packs per annum. Ather is the only EV OEM in the country to make its own battery packs and has filed 13 patents on design and manufacturing of the li-ion batteries, it claimed.
The company would invest ₹635 crore in the facility over the next five years and train more than 4,000 employees in requisite EV skills.
Commenting on the growing acceptance for EVs, Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-founder Ather Energy said, ``The consumer demand has increased by multiple folds and we are expanding to meet the requirements.’’
