Ather Energy raises ₹900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC

September 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has raised ₹900 crore from existing shareholders Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue.

The company plans to use the funds for a product introduction and expansion of its charging infrastructure and retail network, Ather Energy said in a statement.

“There was strong support for the rights issue and we are very happy to see the confidence exhibited by shareholders,” Ather Energy CEO & co-founder Tarun Mehta said.

Hero MotoCorp announced on Monday that it would invest an additional ₹550 crore in Ather Energy. Prior to this, Hero MotoCorp;s shareholding in Ather stood at 33.1%.

Mr. Mehta said the last few years had demonstrated how quick the electric vehicle transition in India could be and how would be led by two-wheelers.

“We have always believed that this transition will be led by world class technology and products designed and built in India and this year will be no different with our largest outlay on research and development yet, planned in 2023-24.”

“This round will allow us to grow our product portfolio while expanding our footprint,” he added.

