At the end of the road: the status of the Future group 

Why is one of the biggest players in modern retail heading for insolvency? How are Reliance and Amazon connected to this?

The story so far: The Future Group, once considered a formidable force in modern retail, is staring at a bleak future as two of its major group companies, Future Retail Ltd. and Future Enterprises Ltd., are headed for insolvency proceedings under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) following defaults on payments to creditors, according to people familiar with the development.

Why did Reliance Retail withdraw from the ₹24,713 crore deal that would have allowed it to take over Future’s retail operations?

Secured creditors of the Future Group last week rejected a proposal for a large transaction between Future Group entities and the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., citing the legal challenges to the proposed transaction and the lack of clarity over the outlook for the deal. There was no concrete proposal for the creditors to vote on, said one of the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

As per an announcement made in August 2020, entities of Reliance were to acquire retail and warehousing assets of the Future Group for ₹24,713 crore. As part of the deal, Reliance was to invest a further ₹2,800 crore in Future Enterprises for a 13% stake. With Reliance calling off the deal, which it said could not be implemented following the rejection of the proposal by Future’s secured creditors, the Future Group now has few options left to seek a new lease of life.

The stage seems set for lenders to lay claim to the about ₹29,000 crore owed to them, through the insolvency process at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Will all of Future’s assets be available as inventory when the insolvency process kicks in?

While it will take about six to eight months to start insolvency proceedings by the creditors to recover their dues with or without ‘haircuts’, Future Group's major businesses — mainly food and grocery — will suffer the most as their outlets are headed for closure or takeover. As per the now-scrapped deal, Reliance was to acquire assets of 19 Future Group firms.

Since February 2022, Reliance is believed to have taken over about 950 stores that were once operated by the Future group entities. Reports are that Reliance Retail has claimed that the takeover of these stores was independent of the ₹24,713-crore deal that has now fallen through.

The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is said to have invested close to ₹4,000 crore in running Future's stores and supplying products over the past few months after the retail major ran out of cash. These stores were operated as Future Group branded stores even after Reliance began funding their operational needs.

How did Reliance acquire control over so many of the Future Group’s stores?

Amid the legal battle between Amazon.com Inc. and Future Group, landlords of a large number of stores had reportedly approached Reliance to get the lease agreements transferred to its (Reliance) name as Future was unable to pay the rents. The Reliance arm took over the stores starting February 25, 2022, according to people familiar with the matter. The Future Group itself is of the opinion that it was a "hostile takeover by Reliance to acquire the assets by not paying the agreed-upon amount".

What is likely to happen to the remaining stores of the Future Group?

As of now, the Future Group is left with about 550 stores, including small-format stores. Since the cash-strapped Future Group is unlikely to be able to pay lease rentals to landlords, most of the stores are either headed for closure or may be taken over through lease agreements with landlords by either Reliance or any other competitor. According to people familiar with the development, most retail stores of Future face closure within a month from now due to lack of financial resources and supplies.

In 2019, Future Group had an employee base of 75,000 people, which has now declined to less than 13,000. The high-decibel legal battle between Amazon and the Future Group has also impacted footfalls.

Where does Amazon figure in this imbroglio?

Future had offered Amazon a 49% stake in Future Coupons, a promoter group entity. Through this transaction in December 2019, Amazon also acquired an indirect stake in Future Retail.

As losses mounted, the Future Group entered into the ₹24,713-crore agreement with Reliance Retail in August 2020. In October 2020, Amazon filed a case opposing the deal contending that the proposed transaction with Reliance violated certain clauses in Amazon’s contract with the Future Group and also went for international arbitration. Amazon's contention was that as per its agreement with Future Coupons, the Future Group necessarily required written approval from the U.S. online behemoth for any deal with Reliance. In the still ongoing legal tussle, the Future Group won a brief reprieve last December when the competition commission of India suspended the Amazon-Future agreement citing false representation of motive on the part of Amazon.

However, when Future moved the NCLT for approval to the proposal with Reliance, secured creditors rejected the transaction, even though shareholders and unsecured creditors had granted approval. Today, footfalls into the few remaining functioning stores of the Future Group have plummeted.