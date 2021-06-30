'At 6.99%, States continue to pay higher returns for debt'

Mumbai

Fourteen States raised ₹20,600 crore at the State government securities auction on June 29.

Despite the market being awash with ample liquidity, States are forced to offer higher returns on their debt with the weighted average cost for the 14 States that went to the market on June 29 paying 6.99%.

At the last week’s auction, the pricing was higher at 7% — the highest since mid-March.

Fourteen States raised ₹20,600 crore at the auction of the State government securities on June 29, as Maharashtra and Gujarat accepted an additional amount of ₹500 crore each over the notified amount, while Punjab did not accept any amount on its ₹1,000 crore 20-year offer. The other States accepted the notified amount.

The number of States participating in today’s auction was the highest so far in the current fiscal year, according to an analysis by Care Ratings.

Borrowing cost for the States at today’s auction was sustained at the high levels of last week’s auction — the highest since mid-March — as the weighted average cost across States and maturities was 6.99%, the agency said.

Borrowing cost for the States has risen by 24 bps since mid-Jun and by 43 bps since the first auction on April 8. This increase can be attributed to concerns over the inflation trajectory with the rise in global commodity prices.

In addition, worries over the anticipated high supply of government securities in the coming months, with the Centre announcing relief measures amid worries over economic recovery and fiscal weakness have been exerting upward pressure on yields.

The spread between the 10-year State securities and the secondary market yield of 10-year G-Secs is 84 bps. The spreads have risen from around 50 bps in early April, reflective of the firming of yields of State debt.

With today’s borrowing, total draw down so far has been 14% less than the same period last fiscal. With this, 20 States and Delhi have raised a total of ₹1,44,550 crore so far as against 22 States and Delhi raising ₹1,67,276 crore a year ago.

According to the tentative borrowing calendar, 26 States and Delhi were to raise ₹1,78,250 crore in Q1. Of this, only 81% has been raised by 20 States and Delhi.