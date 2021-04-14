Asus eyes 20% of India’s consumer laptop market

Taiwan firm ‘in talks’ to make in India

Taiwanese tech firm Asus said on Wednesday it aimed to capture 20% share of the consumer laptop market in India this year on the back of new offerings and higher demand due to increased online activity following the pandemic.

The company is also in discussions with electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers to evaluate the possibility of making products in India, said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

“India, in terms of the PC market size, is already one of the top five countries globally and in Asia Pacific, India market is second only to China,” Mr. Su said.

Asus on Wednesday unveiled two new laptops with dual screen — ZenBook Duo 14 (priced ₹99,990 onwards) and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (priced ₹2,39,990 onwards). The company had a market share of 13.7% in the consumer laptop segment in India in 2020, according to the IDC.

Mr. Su noted that the overall laptop market had also grown following the pandemic to 4.4 million units in India last year, as against 3.1 million units in 2019. This trend was likely to continue, he added.

“Our target is to reach 20% market share in the consumer laptop segment in 2021,” he said.

While the company was not producing in India as of now, he said it is currently working with EMS companies closely to evaluate the possibility for ‘made in India’ products. “I believe that most of the EMS are also in talks with the Indian government,” Mr. Su said.