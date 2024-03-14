AstraZeneca plans to expand GITC in Chennai

March 14, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Global Capability Centre of AstraZeneca has announced that it plans to expand the scope of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, including growing headcount by about 30% across information technology, software and business services over the next two years.

The expansion of GITC’s scope will enable the hub to establish new-age solutions for the benefit of patients around the world, the company said.

“With this expansion, GITC Chennai is set to make a significant contribution to AstraZeneca’s global presence, highlighting our confidence towards the pool of talent available,” AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd.’s MD Siva Padmanabhan said in a statement.

Established in 2014, GITC Chennai has evolved from offering IT support services into a capability centre fuelling AstraZeneca’s growth through innovation strategy.