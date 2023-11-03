ADVERTISEMENT

Aston Martin unveils Super Tourer DB12 in India

November 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, India, and Tushar Anand, Vice President, Aston Martin, New Delhi, unveiling the Aston Martin DB12 in Chennai

British ultra-luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin unveiled the Super Tourer DB12 in India at ₹4.59 crore, excluding customisation options.

“We have been getting enough enquiries from India. We have some quota for the Indian market. The car will be available in India for all the enthusiasts during the second quarter of CY24,” Tushar Anand, V-P, Aston Martin, New Delhi, told mediapersons after unveiling the car in Chennai.

Claiming that the company was selling about 15-20 cars per year in India, he said Aston Martin had a customer base of 150 cars in India, which was likely to grow further.

“The luxury car market is growing at 30% YOY and we are seeing great potential. 2024 is the first year we are going to have an entire line-up of Aston Martin cars in India such as DBX, DBX707, Vantage, DB12 and Valhalla,” he added.

