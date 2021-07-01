Assystem completes acquisition of 99% stake in STUP Consultants

MUMBAI

01 July 2021 23:09 IST

Assystem S.A., an international player in engineering, has announced completion of its acquisition of 99% of share capital of STUP Consultants, a full-service engineering project delivery consultancy with operations all over India.

With this acquisition, Assystem aims to optimise its nuclear engineering services by capitalising on STUP’s existing Indian base to support various players in the nuclear power plant construction programme of the Government of India. Additionally, the company plans to set up a nuclear engineering knowledge centre in India with the objective of becoming a leading player in the sector.“STUP brings to Assystem proven capabilities and a strong human resource network with deep expertise, demonstrated in their best-in-class solutions for the Indian market,” said Ashish Tandon, managing director, STUP.

Philippe Chevallier, CFO & Deputy CEO, Assystem and chairman, STUP, and Stéphane Aubarbier, COO, Assystem, in a joint statement said, “The combination of the capabilities of STUP & Assystem and the synergy created, will enable us to very efficiently serve the Indian energy and infrastructure space and Assystem’s international projects.”

