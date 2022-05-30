Assocham names SAP’s Kulmeet Bawa as chairman of National Council on IT, ITeS & Digital Commerce

Bengaluru

The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (Assocham ) has named Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent, as the chairman of its National Council on IT & ITEs & Digital Commerce.

Aligned with the vision of creating a ‘New India’, Assocham said it was working to drive the four strategic priorities of Sustainability, Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Digitisation.

“The IT & ITeS industry today stands at an inflection point with newer and emerging technologies playing an instrumental role in steering India’s digital transformation. Under Mr. Kulmeet’s leadership, the council will work together to further strengthen the industry’s global competitiveness and foster its diverse array of priorities that will help foster India’s inclusive and long-term socio-economic growth,” the trade body said on Wednesday.

Tasked primarily with accelerating value creation through digital transformation and focus on emerging technologies, the National Council on IT, ITeS & Digital Commerce would be further focused on the formulation of policies and implementation guidelines related to emerging technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, it further said.

The council also worked with other stakeholders to integrate the efforts related to policy advocacy and thought leadership on cyber-physical systems such as Industry 4.0, logistics, Skilling, and smart cities, Assocham said.

“In my role as Assocham IT, ITeS and Digital Commerce chair, I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders in supporting the industry through IT policies and best practices conducive to the holistic growth of the entire ecosystem,” said Mr. Bawa.