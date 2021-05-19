Assam tea gardens hit by COVID-19, bad weather

Crop loss estimated at 60 million kg

The double whammy of COVID-19 infection among plantation workers and drought-like conditions has rendered an estimated crop loss of 60 million kilograms to tea estates in Assam.

“Spells of pre-monsoon showers have made planters heave a sigh of relief, but the damage has already been done,” the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) said following a survey across plantations.

Second year of loss

This is the second successive year of massive crop loss. The lockdown last year saw most of Assam’s 803 major estates and more than 1.70 lakh small tea gardens losing 78 million kg of tea leaves, Tea Board of India data showed. Tea estates have largely been exempted from severe curbs this time, but a few estates have been hamstrung by more than 500 employees out of action due to COVID-19 infection.

“This has been an unusual year so far for the Assam tea industry in terms of productivity. A study was carried out to assess the crop loss due to the impact of the prolonged drought-like situation, also taking into account the rainfall received in the last few days,” NETA advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty said.

“Extreme weather fluctuations, both in terms of temperature and rainfall, have impacted the growth of tea leaves severely. Temperature drop from 34 to 19 degrees centigrade coupled with hardly any sunshine for the last one week, preceded by temperatures above 34-degree centigrade is playing havoc with the crop,” BCP advisor Mrigendra Jalan said.

NETA chairman Sunil Jallan said the tea-growing areas in the State had not faced such a prolonged dry spell in the last 30 years.

Apart from the crop loss due to rainfall deficit, the drought-like condition at the very beginning of the tea season delayed the application of fertilizers by about two months. This will add to the loss of crop during the ensuing peak harvesting months, planters said.

“As per our study, the crop deficit from January to May this year will be about 60 million kg compared with the same period in 2019. We have not compared crop figures with 2020 because last year the crop deficit from January to May was 78 million kg due to the COVID lockdown,” Mr. Barkakoty said.

In percentage terms, the crop deficit from January to May this year will be about 40% compared with the same period in 2019, he added.

The average rainfall deficit from January-April this was about 45% compared to the same period in 2020 in the main tea-growing districts from Golaghat to Tinsukia in eastern Assam. The rainfall over the past few days has been highly localised, the quantum of precipitation differing within a few kilometres, planters said.