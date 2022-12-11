December 11, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST

Q. I am 22 and want to invest in mutual funds and other investments. Is it a bad time to invest for the long term as war tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue?

Uday

A. Since you are looking to invest for the long term (which we assume is over 5 years going to as high as 30-40 years up to retirement), you should not worry about the short-term gyrations, triggers by either political tensions or economic crisis. As long as you believe that we are not nearing the end of the world, there is reason to believe that companies will run and generate profits to meet the demand. All that would happen in short-term volatility in the markets. The best way to get over such volatility is to continue to invest and ensure you average through markets ups and downs. Hence, our strong suggestion would be not to wait for the right market. This quote by investment guru Warren Buffett may provide some confidence: ‘The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values’.

Q. I am aged 30 and a State government employee. My gross salary is ₹62,000 p.m.. Of this, ₹2,000 is deducted under KGID and ₹5,777 for NPS. For six years, I have been investing monthly ₹30,000 in stocks for the long term. To help me save and grow my investment, should I continue only with stocks? Should I raise the deduction under KGID?

Pushpavathi D

A. We will be unable to comment on whether you need more KGID as it depends on what other policies you may have. Either way, we don’t think money back insurance policies are great investment options. If you simply need to save more for retirement it is best done through mutual funds. You have mentioned that you are investing ₹30,000 a month in stock markets. We are not sure if you are using the mutual fund route or stocks route. Our suggestion is to keep it predominantly as mutual fund investment.

Regular SIP in mutual funds and periodic buying in stocks is a good approach. SIP in stocks can backfire. It is best done through mutual funds. If managing the mutual fund portfolio is difficult, simply select a few index funds that invest in Nifty 50, Nifty 500 or Nifty Midcap 150 and invest every month. Also ensure you have other fixed income options outside such as deposits of small finance banks or gilts and State development loans through the RBI Direct Retail platform to have some safe options in your portfolio.

Q. I am in my 20s. I need help to begin investing. Are there reliable sites that I can follow?

Yogita Dua

A. It is good to know that you want to learn how to manage your money early on in life. But you need not wait to invest till you learn. You can start investing small sums in simple and good products like PPF and bank deposits. You can then learn a little more about money and investing by reading. Consider books such as Let’s Talk Money by Monika Halan and You can be rich too: With Goal Based Investing (P.V. Subramanyam and M. Pattabiraman) to know the basics of money and financial planning.

You can go to mutual fund websites to know the basics of mutual funds.

Once you understand this a bit, you can then try to read about how stock markets work and how to understand a company’s financials and business prospects. Regularly follow business news via business newspapers or their websites. Importantly, do not get too swayed by the ‘easy money’ talk that you will hear all around you, especially in social media. Listen to audios or videos about stock markets and tips if you must but remember that like any other journey, the financial one also takes time to travel. There are no short cuts that can be sustained.

(The writer is co-founder, Primeinvestor.in)