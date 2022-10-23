Q. I have invested ₹10 lakh in Post Office KVP scheme. Please explain the tax process here as it doesn’t come under 80C deduction. Do I have to pay tax every financial year for the interest incurred, or all at once at the time of maturity according to the tax slab rates of that year?

Ravindar

A. Interest accrued on KVP deposits are taxable under the head “Income from Other Sources”. Interest received can be accounted for either at the time of maturity or annually. TDS will be deducted by the post office if the interest paid or accrued exceeds the limits as prescribed under the Income Tax Act which is ₹40,000 for non-senior citizens and ₹50,000 in case of senior citizens. Declaring the income annually is advisable as income of each year is declared in the respective year. Moreover, TDS adjustment of the respective year can be done in the year of deduction.

Q. I retired on superannuation from a PSU bank and I opted for 240 days’ leave encashment and received ₹12.46 lakh. The bank allowed me tax exemption of ₹3 lakh only and applied TDS on the remaining amount. Under section 10 subsection (10-aa), leave encashment at the time of superannuation is fully exempted from income tax. Please clarify whether this is applicable to employees working in PSU banks.

Ravindra Kulkarni

A. Employees of public sector undertakings including PSU banks cannot be treated on a par with government employees for the purposes of Section 10(10AA) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. In your case, the leave salary that was paid to you at the time of your retirement is not completely exempt. The exemption that is available to you at the time of receipt of leave salary at your retirement will be the least of ₹3,00,000, leave salary actually received, 10 months’ salary (basic plus DA), cash equivalent of leave to the credit of the employee at the time of retirement. The cash equivalent of leave to the credit of the employee at the time of retirement is calculated in the following manner ((AxB)-C)xD where,

A — Number of completed years of service

B — Number of leave days credited each year (maximum 30 leave days per year)

C — Number of days of leave taken or encashed during employment period

D — Average salary of the past 10 months

Q. I am 84 years old. In July, 2019, my wife made an 80-C FD with herself as first holder and me as joint holder, as usual. She died in August, 2021. Can this FD be withdrawn as the depositor is dead and the financial year for which the tax savings deposit was made is over?

V. Narayanan

A. Fixed Deposits (Term Deposit) for the purposes of Section 80C deduction has a minimum lock-in period of 5 years. However, in the event of death of the term deposit holder, the same can be withdrawn from the bank by the legal heirs. This does not affect the taxability of the year in which the investment was made as the investment has been made as per the Bank Term Deposit Scheme, 2006 and the said scheme also allows withdrawal by legal heir on or before the maturity of the deposit.

(The writer is partner, GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)