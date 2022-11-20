November 20, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Q. My husband a state government employee and his employee contribution to NPS last year was ₹1,40,000 (10% of gross income) and the employer contribution was ₹1,96,000 (14%) He pays an LIC premium of ₹45,000 annually and also that of his parents, which comes to about ₹20,000. How should he proceed to claim deduction under Sections 80c/80ccd1/80ccd1b/80ccd2? His entire employee contribution is listed as voluntary contribution in the NPS account. Is he eligible for deduction under 80-ccd1b?

Gaatha P

A. Contribution to NPS directly by your employer as employee share and employer share is covered under Section 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 respectively. The deductions on account of these contributions are covered under Section 80CCE of the Income Tax Act, 1961 whereby a limit of ₹1.5 lakh is imposed for the deductions under Section 80C, Section 80CCC, Section 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. For employee share of the NPS contribution, the deduction that can be claimed is 10% of basic and dearness allowance, while the deduction on the employer share, in your case the government being your employer, is 14% of basic and dearness allowance. It is to be noted that the aforementioned quantum of deduction cannot exceed the limits prescribed under Section 80CCE of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Under Section 80CCD, any pension scheme as notified by the Central Government is covered, as NPS tier 2 is a part of the NPS which is notified by the Central Government, contributions made to tier 2 NPS accounts can also be considered for deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) when done voluntarily. As your husband has not voluntarily contributed to the tier 2 NPS accounts, deduction under 80CCD(1B) cannot be claimed. LIC premium paid for self, spouse and children only can be claimed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, LIC premium paid on behalf of parents is not covered under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However in your husband’s case, the limits as prescribed in Section 80CCE is exceeded and the entire deduction under Section 80CCD(1), Section CCD(2) and Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 will be restricted to ₹1,50,000 only.

Q. I am a doctor in government service residing in Delhi. My question is regarding income tax benefits of NPS tier 1 account. My total NPS contribution for the last financial year (2021-22) was ₹1,38,000 (which is 10% of my salary). Apart from NPS, my other savings which benefits 80C deduction is around ₹70,000. I understand I can also avail deduction of up to ₹50,000 for my NPS contribution under 80CCD(1B) over and above the claim under 80CCD(1) which comes under 80C( with max deduction of ₹1,50,000). So my question is whether I can split my NPS contribution between these two sections? However I want without overlap so that I can make use of the maximum allowed deduction, or is there any other criteria? Also can you please clarify whether the non-practising allowance given to government doctors is considered along with DA and basic salary for computing the NPS contribution and limits of IT deduction(under section 80CCD(1) and 80CCD (2) ?

Ajin Krishnan

A. NPS tier 1 account comprises NPS deducted by the employer on behalf of the employee and employer’s share which is covered by Section 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Only when NPS is voluntarily contributed apart from the NPS deducted from the salary to NPS tier 2 accounts, the benefit of Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 can be availed for an amount up to INR 50,000 for an year. For the purpose of Section 80CCD of the Income Tax Act, 1961, NPS is calculated based on basic and dearness allowance only and it excludes all other allowances and perquisites.

(The writer is partner, GSS and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)