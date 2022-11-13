Q. My father bought one ground in 1970 for ₹9,500 and it was transferred to my name in 1984 through a settlement deed. It was mentioned in the document that the temporary market value was ₹7000.

1) Will the transfer of property through settlement be deemed as transfer through sale?

2) Will the capital gains be calculated on the purchase price paid by my father from 1970 or by me in 1984?

3) How can I avail the option of substituting the cost of purchase with the market rates as on 01/04/2001 as the cost of acquisition?

4) How can I obtain PWD valuation for my house? Kindly guide me.

C. Subramanian

A. Point-wise reply:

1) Transfer of property from relatives as defined in Section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in the form of a settlement deed will not be deemed as a sale and does not attract any capital gains at the time of settlement/inheritance

2) The cost that is to be adopted when a capital asset is settled or inherited is the cost of the original owner, that is the cost that your father incurred at the time of his purchase

Points 3 and 4: The assessee is given the option to adopt the original cost of the property or the market rates as on 01/04/2001. It is advised the same be adopted as market rate as on 01/04/2001 as it will be much higher than the original cost and the ensuing capital gains amount will be lower.

You may check the market rates as on 01/04/2001 with the relevant Sub-Registrar’s Office for the land or the undivided share portion. You may appoint an approved valuer who shall arrive at the value of the property as on 01/04/2001 and the guideline value as on date of sale. In certain States, PWD valuation can be arrived at using their online tools which can be adopted.

Q. I am a senior citizen who has made capital gains from sale of shares. As per my sharebroker, LTCG is ₹1,76,000 and STCG ₹12,400. Please advise on my tax liability and exemption if any. I also have earnings from mutual funds received after tax deduction. My investment of ₹50,000 in ELSS has fetched me ₹71,000 after a lock-in of 3 years.

Deepak Das

A. Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) arising from equity shares (STT paid at the time of purchase and sale) and equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 10%. However, the tax on such LTCG is payable for the LTCG exceeding ₹1,00,000 only. In your case, 10% tax is payable on ₹76,000. Short Term Capital Gains are taxable arising from equity shares (STT paid at the time of purchase and sale) and equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 15%. The ELSS mutual funds, being equity-oriented mutual funds, are taxable at 10% as the limit of tax-free LTCG ₹1,00,000 has already been exceeded.

Q. I am a government staff residing in Delhi. My parents are senior citizens and their health insurance premia is about ₹35,000 a year which is paid by me. Is there any way by which both me and my sister (who is also a Central government employee) can split this contribution so that we can both claim deduction under section 80D of ITR? Also, are we allowed to claim IT benefits for the life insurance premia of parents under section 80C, if it is paid by us?

Ajin Krishnan

A. Deduction under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961 can be claimed only by the person making the health insurance payment on behalf of their dependant parents who are senior citizens or otherwise. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, life insurance premia can be claimed as deduction only for self, spouse and children. The deduction benefit is not extended to life insurance premia paid on behalf of /for the parents.

(The writer is partner, GSS and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)