Q. I am 30 and working in a PSU. My monthly gross salary is approximately ₹90,000 and take home is ₹70,000 per month. I am paying ₹8,000 towards tax per month. I have multiple SIPs totalling ₹40,000 in various funds for my long-term goal and short-term goals including one for tax-saving purpose. I have one term insurance plan with a premium of ₹36,000 per annum which is for five years only. I have NPS which covers 80C + additional ₹50,000. I do not plan to take a home loan for saving tax. My major concern is to do with how I can save tax using other investment options. Kindly advise.

Shashwati Singh

A. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, over and above the ELSS mutual fund and life insurance, you may invest in the following: Unit Linked Insurance Policy, Tax Savings FD, Public Provident Fund, and National Savings Certificate.

However, it is to be noted that the overall amount of deduction under Section 80C, read with Section 80CCC, 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(2), cannot exceed ₹1.5 lakh per year.

Further, you have mentioned that you have voluntarily invested in NPS, which qualifies for an additional ₹50,000 of deduction.

It is to be noted that various investments qualifying under Section 80C have various conditions that are to be fulfilled in order to claim the deduction and retain the deduction over the tenure of the investment.

(The writer N. Sree Kanth is partner, GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)

Q. I am a 23-year-old private sector employee currently earning ₹23,000 per month. Of this, I am currently investing some money in the Nifty 50 index, PPF and another mutual fund on a monthly basis. Apart from that, I would like to buy insurance policies such as health insurance and life insurance, but I don’t have an idea as to where to buy these policies. How do I find the best policies? Is term life insurance the best? Please guide me with answers for these questions.

RAJ KUMAR

A You haven’t said anything about your family, dependants or future plans about employment, may be breaking to study, or marriage and family. So, here is a generic checklist you should go through for creating an insurance strategy.

If your employer gives you a hospitalisation insurance scheme, join up.

Your first level of coverage is ensured until you are in this job.

If you see yourself changing jobs every few years, then buy a hospitalisation policy separately to see you through changes, and perhaps breaks, in employment.

Even if this means you have two expenses for the possible two covers, the peace of mind would be worth it.

Your parents are likely to be eligible for coverage under your employer’s health policy, so please explore that option. The same goes for your future spouse and children and possibly even parents-in-law.

On the independent hospitalisation policy you buy, you can add your parents and siblings.

You may want to invest in a separate policy for your parents to isolate the higher premium that they will be charged. Please ensure you avail of the income tax relief you get on health insurance premiums.

When you marry, you can add your spouse to your policy, as well as parents-in-law and children.

Buying life insurance depends on current dependants and planning for protecting your future family.

A term policy works best because it is no frills and the premium here is the most efficient for the coverage you get. For life insurance, the earlier you start the policy, the lower the premium.

You can do your research even through the Internet by browsing the websites of various insurance companies and the regulator. Our MoneyWise page, of course, regularly gives you information on how to buy and maintain insurance.

(The writer K. Nitya Kalyani is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)