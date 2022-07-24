Q. I am a government employee in Delhi and as per norms, an amount is being deducted from my salary to contribute to National Pension Scheme. An equivalent amount is being contributed by the employer also. What are the sections under which I can claim deduction for NPS (and up to how much)? Is the same applicable for tier 2 accounts too? Also, can I claim deduction for the amount contributed by the employer? If so, what are the sections and what is the limit?

Ajin Krishnan K

A. Contribution to NPS directly by your employer as employee share and employer share is covered under Section 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 respectively. The deductions on account of these contributions are covered under Section 80CCE of the Income Tax Act, 1961 whereby a limit of ₹1.5 lakh is imposed for the deductions under Section 80C, Section 80CCC, Section 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. For employee share of the NPS contribution, the deduction that can be claimed is 10% of basic and dearness allowance, while the deduction on the employer share, in your case the government being your employer, is 14% of basic and dearness allowance. It is to be noted that the aforementioned quantum of deduction cannot exceed the limits prescribed under Section 80CCE of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Under Section 80CCD, any pension scheme as notified by the central government is covered, as NPS tier 2 is a part of the NPS which is notified by the central government, contributions made to tier 2 NPS accounts can also be considered for deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) when done voluntarily.

Q. My wife (66 years) and I (69 years) are joint owners of a piece of residential property that we are planning to sell for ₹85 lakh. We also plan to buy another house or flat for ₹1 crore by adding my retirement benefit of ₹15 lakh to the sale proceeds. Can you kindly advise me as to whether the proposed transaction will attract any income tax and if so, on the amount payable?

C. Selvamani

A. It is assumed that you are in possession and ownership of the residential property that you are currently residing in for more than 2 years. In which case, on sale of this property, the long-term capital gains thus arising shall be exempt from tax if the entire long-term capital gains amount is invested in another residential property under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. You have to purchase or construct the new residential property within 2 years or 3 years respectively from the date of sale of the current residential property in order to avail this exemption.

Q. This is a question on capital gains tax (CGT) on property sale. If I sell a piece of land, bought 5 years earlier, then capital gains is the price difference between now and five years ago. CGT is calculated considering the gain after indexation. Let us now consider a different situation wherein, instead of my selling it, I transfer the same land to my wife with a gift deed today. No tax is involved on this transfer, I presume. My wife then sells the land after one month. What is the capital gains in this situation — price difference within a month, or 5 years and one month?

Xavier

A. As far as the transfer of property between the spouses is considered, it is a tax-free transaction. However, on sale of the land by your wife, as per Section 49 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the cost of acquisition and the period of acquisition of the previous owner only is to be considered (i.e the original cost of purchase and the original date of purchase as done by you). The capital gains tax that you ought to have paid is the same capital gains tax that is arrived at when done in this manner. Further, under Section 64 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 direct or indirect transfer of assets to an assessee’s spouse without adequate consideration will be assessed in the hands of the transferring spouse. The capital gains tax as determined previously is to be clubbed in your hands and assessed in your hands only. To conclude, you may directly sell the property and pay the requisite taxes as the effect is the same when transferred to your spouse and her selling the land.

Q. I became the owner of a landed property inherited from my parents in the year 2003. I want to sell this piece of property now and share the proceeds thereof among my two adult, married sons and myself. I am an income tax payee. I understand that I am liable for the capital gains tax as well as income tax on the interest money earned from the sale proceeds amount. I want your esteemed advice on how to proceed in this regard obeying the prescribed rules and regulations. I do not want to invest in another real estate property.

Ravindranathan. M

A. Long Term Capital Gains Tax will be attracted on the difference between the Sale Consideration (Fair Value of Consideration) and the Indexed Cost of Acquisition. You will be liable to pay 20% plus applicable surcharge and cess on the LTCG as tax. Per your query, as you do not want to invest the proceeds into any other real estate property you may choose to invest in bonds as prescribed under Section 54EC of the I-TAct, 1961. You will be eligible for an exemption of the LTCG amount if the same is invested in the bonds as prescribed under the said section; however this amount is restricted to ₹50 lakh. If the long-term capital gains amount is less than ₹50 lakh and the whole long-term capital gains is invested in the prescribed bonds, then the entire transaction becomes tax free. In case the long-term capital gains is above ₹50 lakh, you will have to pay the prescribed tax post the availing of exemption. The investments in these bonds are to be within six months from the date of sale.

(N. Sree Kanth is partner, GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)