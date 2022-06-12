Q. My wife and I both are 31 years old and currently working as teachers with the State government with a salary of ₹50,000 each in hand. For last five years we have invested about ₹1 lakh a year in NSC for the section 80(C) rebate. In the last year we have started investing in mutual funds and in the share market and found that the returns are far better than NSC’s. We are running a recurring deposit of ₹5,000 each in the post office for three years and an SIP of ₹2,000 each in blue chip funds for the last one year. We have accumulated an emergency fund equal to 3 to 4 months of expenditure. We both have an LIC policy and a health insurance plan and have opted for NPS. My question is that as my NSCs will be maturing from this year, should I invest all maturity amount in ELSS funds or would you prescribe any other avenue? Our main goal is to accumulate a fund for our daughter’s higher education. She is currently a year old. We also want to purchase a house in about 7 to 10 years’ time.

Shashwat Dixit

A. You already have the building blocks of a good investment plan in place, with an emergency fund, life and health insurance policies, tax saving investments and both debt and equity investments. You also seem to have clearly mapped your goals in the form of your daughter’s education and your home purchase. However, we do have a few suggestions on your plan.

Try to build up a slightly larger emergency fund equal to 6 months’ expenses, as 3-4 months’ expenses may be inadequate. Do keep this invested in bank FDs that can be broken quickly so that you can get access to immediate cash in case of need.

Ensure that your life insurance cover rises with your income levels. Its main purpose is to shield your family from a financial emergency in case of an unfortunate event happening to you or your wife. Increase your health insurance cover too as you both age.

In any good financial plan, it is good to start with definite goals and also work to a predetermined asset allocation. Asset allocation is essentially the process of dividing your investments between safe and risky vehicles so that if the risky vehicle fails you at a crucial time or is volatile, the part of your portfolio that is in safe investments will still keep your capital protected. Therefore, we would not suggest investing all your money in equity mutual funds or share markets, because they are currently giving better returns than NSC. In a year where the stock market crashes or is volatile, you can lose your principal value in shares or equity funds. But your NSC will keep your investments safe and continue to provide steady returns.

For your daughter’s education goal which is more than 15 years away, you can explore a 70-30 allocation between equity funds and debt instruments. First, use a child’s education calculator available on many websites, to estimate how much money you would need by the time your daughter turns 17 or 18, to fund her college education, after adjusting for inflation. For instance, if you think her higher education would cost ₹15 lakh at today’s prices, this would amount to about ₹47 lakh, 17 years later at 7% annual inflation. An investment of about ₹10,200 per month earning a return of 9% per annum, can take you to that goal in 17 years’ time. Now you can choose to invest about ₹7,100 a month in equity funds and about ₹3,100 in debt options. Instead of direct investments in shares we suggest you invest in index funds such as a Nifty100 Index fund for the equity portion. For the debt portion you can use PPF, NSC and short term debt mutual funds that invest in high quality bonds.

For your home purchase goal, which you plan in 7-10 years’ time, you can adopt a more conservative allocation of 50-50 in equity and debt. Online calculators can help you arrive at the inflation adjusted value of your down payment.

Besides these you should also be saving towards other goals such as your retirement, where you should opt for a balanced asset allocation.

Q. I am a government servant and have an NPS tier 1 account as per government norms. What are your comments on opening a tier 2 account? Is it a safer option when compared with other investments options like mutual funds, FDs or post office RDs?

Ajin Krishnan

A. The main difference between NPS tier 1 and tier 2 accounts is that while the tier 1 account is a mandatory account for your retirement savings, tier 2 is wholly voluntary. Tier 1 account investments are also eligible for section 80C benefits while the tier 2 account offers no tax breaks. However, the withdrawal restrictions that apply to the tier 1 account don’t apply to the tier 2 account. You can invest and withdraw at any time of your choice like with mutual funds. Your investments in NPS tier 2 go into market instruments of your choice like equity shares, corporate bonds and government securities. So, unlike your FD or post office schemes, your investment will be subject to market risks. There is no capital protection and both your returns and principal value can fluctuate over the years. You should consider NPS tier 2 if you are comfortable with volatile returns in the short run to invest towards long-term goals that are 10 plus years away.