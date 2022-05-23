Q. I am a senior citizen. My spouse and I hold health insurance policies of ₹5 lakh, ₹7 lakh and ₹6 lakh issued by two private and one public sector insurers. There is no top-up cover. As such, in case of any claim that exceeds the coverage of one policy, we might have to prefer claims against more than one policy. As the original documents of the claim would be required by every one of the insurers, we would be grateful if you could explain the procedure to be followed.

MADHUSUDHAN

A. In two different scenarios here is how you can take different approaches. If your claim is ₹5.5 lakh, while you can claim ₹5 lakh from the first policy and ₹50,000 from the third policy, make things simpler by claiming the entire amount from one policy that has sufficient limits, namely policy #3. Since they are all basic hospitalisation policies and not top-ups you have the option of claiming from any of the policies or any combination of them.

With this approach, only for claims above ₹7 lakh do you need to claim from more than one policy, namely from policy #3 plus either #1 of #2 depending on the claim amount.

What if you have to claim from more than one policy? When you bought these policies, you would have declared other hospitalisation policy details. With that as the basis, you can prefer your claim with different insurers.

As for documentation, these claims require original bills and hospital documentation like medical history and diagnoses, prescriptions, diagnostic test results and discharge summary. You can claim under one policy with the original documents and obtain a set of certified copies of all the required documentation from the hospital for every additional policy under which you are going to claim. Mention the details in the covering letter of your claim form and supporting documents to each of the insurers.

If you have cashless claims settlement on all your policies, these processes become simpler and your Third-Party Administrator (TPA) will advise you on the formalities and should take care of all of them for you.

This is one reason why having policies with the same insurer is advocated, though there are two sides to that coin. A combination of basic + top-up policies would make for more efficient coverage for you, both from a claim formalities point of view as well as premium cost. You can talk to one of the insurers at the time of renewal to switch to a top-up policy instead. An important point, request them to waive the waiting period for pre-existing conditions as you have already worked this off under the basic policy and they have your claims history.

You can apply the same premium towards the top-up policy which would mean the same income for them but significantly more coverage for you. You can keep renewed the highest value policy (₹7 lakh) as your basic policy and buy a top-up tailored to that sum insured as deductible or trigger amount. For the same premium as your ₹5 and ₹6 lakh policies put together, you would be able to get a top-up policy of significantly higher sum insured. Basic plus top-up would leave you with a neater and higher coverage.

Q. I am a 40-year old central government staff member, male and married with two kids. I was lured into a life insurance plan that makes me pay about ₹8,500 per month for a not-so-lucrative sum assured. I wish to discontinue my endowment plan and switch to a term plan that has a much higher sum assured for a lesser premium. Please advise as to whether I should continue with the endowment plan for the next 15 years or discontinue (ie, forfeit the lost money) and focus on better investment. I have a home loan, so I am not in the plan for tax benefit.

SREEJITH S S

A A term policy is the most efficient of life insurance policies in that you pay only for life cover. Since a term policy is a risk-only cover, remember the following: should the life assured survive the term of the policy, there is no maturity value / maturity claim payable. There will be no bonus, no money-back, nothing but life cover.

At 40, you can still get a decent premium on a term insurance plan that will give you more coverage per rupee of premium (compared to endowment coverage at the same age for the same policy term). In a new policy you can tweak a few other factors like increasing coverage period as well.

As for letting go of your endowment, you can do one of three things. The first is, stop paying premiums and the policy will lapse. You will have to write off your 48-odd months multiplied by ₹8,500 premium. For obvious reasons, this should be your very last choice.

Find out if your policy has already acquired surrender value. If surrender is possible, then you will get back a pre-decided percentage of the premiums you have paid till now and coverage under the policy will end. This can be your second option, if available. The other option, and this should be your first option if it is available, is your policy can be made “paid-up”. Under this you can stop paying premium, the policy coverage will continue until the original policy period but with a truncated sum assured. There is a standardised term policy that Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has mandated every life insurer to offer. This policy will be always named (name of insurance company) Saral Jeevan.

Study this as it is a template, and see how premium quotations behave across companies for your profile. At the end of this, you may opt for the standardised policy from the company of your choice, or a suitable variant.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)