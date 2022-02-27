Q. Kindly suggest the best health insurance policy for me, my husband and son. l’m a retired now as a Central government employee. I am 61, my husband is 62 and son is 26.

Margaret Franklin

K. Nitya Kalyani answers: You are taking this step late in the day but, as they say, better late than never. When deciding on the parameters of health insurance cover at this stage see what health insurance benefits you are eligible for as a retiree from the Central government. There may be group policies for pensioners which, if available, would be easier to join, will have better benefits, premium and easier claims processes. Your new policy should supplement this coverage.

Please take a separate policy for yourself and your husband. Children, if added on it, will wind up charged higher premium due to your higher ages. It may not be possible to add your son to the policy or for you to buy him a policy as he is over the permissible age for it. For your policy, you may be offered only a low sum insured to begin with, maybe ₹2 or ₹3 lakh. Do take the highest you are offered/ you can afford so that your waiting period can be worked off. On each renewal try to increase your sum assured.

Q. I am a 26-year-old central government employee, earning ₹45,000 monthly. I have an SIP of ₹11,000 per month all in equity. I want to put around ₹1 lakh in fixed deposits for any emergency. I don’t have any insurance for myself and my parents who are dependent on me. Please suggest if my investments are good, or if I need to invest in other instruments. Also suggest some good insurance for dependents.

Nitin Maurya

Bhavana Acharya answers: You have started out well. As a central government employee, your pension contributions under the NPS will be primarily skewed towards corporate and government debt instruments. Therefore, investing in equity funds through SIPs will help you participate better in the higher returns that equity offers. However, it’s important to know whether the amount invested (in NPS plus your SIP) is adequate to meet your goals. Therefore, note down what your potential financial requirements may be and use online calculators available to see if your investments are on track. If necessary, increase the SIP amount when you can. If your SIP amount exceeds your NPS by a large margin, then start investing in safe, low-risk debt funds as well as equity funds. Your NPS contributions can be earmarked for retirement. While ₹1 lakh is a good sum to maintain as emergency on its own, it is best to base it on your actual requirement. Your emergency amount should be equivalent to 6 months of expenses. It needs to also change/topped up in line with your expenses. You can consider liquid funds as well as FDs for holding emergency money as liquid funds are more tax efficient. Go for funds with large AUMs and low expense ratios for the same. Take a term insurance policy to provide for your dependents. These are low-cost and the best options in life insurance.

Q. I have retired recently from a public sector bank and my age is over 60. I have a housing loan with about ₹30 lakhs outstanding. The EMI is ₹30,000 per month, tenure up to 2032. My monthly pension is ₹61,000 from which EMI is deducted. I am eligible for about ₹15 lakh through commutation of my pension. Is it advisable to use this to partly prepay my housing loan? So far, out of my terminal benefits, I have invested ₹15 lakh in SCSS, ₹15 lakh in PMVVY and ₹10 lakh in FD. I will receive another ₹20 lakh from my remaining terminal benefits. Please advise me where now I can invest this and if it is advisable to invest in mutual funds.

Tapan Das

A. The question of whether you should pay off your home loan is not a simple one. Home loans help reduce taxes, which in turn is split between the principal and interest components of the loan payments. Therefore, consult a tax expert for this to work out how much of the loan you can pay off while minimising tax outgo. This will help you decide if and how much to commute the pension and extent of prepayment. Based on the amount, you may even consider utilising part of the ₹20 lakh additional benefits that you are set to receive instead of commuting pension. For the ₹20 lakh (assuming you are not using any part to pre-pay the loan as mentioned above), there are a few options. One is the RBI Taxable Floating Rate Bonds, a government instrument with the interest rate pegged at 35 basis points above the prevailing NSC rate and thus offers superior returns. Since yields may turn attractive this year, you can also set aside some amount to invest in central and state government securities, which you can do through the RBI Direct portal. You can also add mutual funds from debt categories such as ultra short-term/low duration/money market, short duration, and floating rate funds. Pick funds that hold only top-rated debt instruments to avoid unnecessary risks. You can wait a few months for funds’ portfolio yields to improve if you wish to avoid short-term volatility. Avoid equity funds if your risk appetite is low or you value capital protection. If at all you want include equity for the higher return it offers, make sure that it is a limited proportion of your overall investment and that you will not need the amount for at least 5 years. Go for hybrid aggressive funds or large-cap index funds and invest in phases or through SIP to avoid mistiming entry.

(K. Nitya Kalyani is a business journalist. Bhavana Acharya is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in)