Q. I am working in a public sector bank and can invest ₹50,000-60,000 annually for claiming deductions under Section 80C since my NPS contribution would cover the rest of the deductions. I am planning to buy a life insurance policy which covers risk as well as acts as an investment option which can be redeemed after 10 years. Since there are a lot of options available in the market, I am confused about which one to choose. Please guide me which would be the best policy which suits my requirement.

RAM PRASAD S R

A. Buying insurance for getting tax benefits is not the correct way to approach either tax planning or the purchase of insurance. One should treat tax breaks as an incidental bonus on the decision to buy insurance. Similarly buying insurance with investment returns in mind will give you sub-optimal results on both insurance and returns. You haven’t stated your age or income so here are a few general but basic pointers for deciding which life insurance policy to choose.

The most efficient life insurance policy to buy is a term policy that protects your family against loss of livelihood should you pass away. It is no-frills both in benefits and in premium. In other words, you get the best coverage for the premium compared to other policies that set aside part of the premium for investment with which to give you a return, in the form of money-back or bonus or, in the case of unit-linked policies, the corpus.

If inclined please do a comparative calculation that isolates the death risk premium and the investment amount. For the same term and sum assured find the premium for a term policy and, say, an endowment policy for which you can see what historical bonuses, etc., have been for the last few years from the insurer’s website.

Now, from the endowment policy annual premium subtract the term policy annual premium. Let us say this is ₹1,00,000 - 35,000 = ₹65,000. Calculate the returns you will get on investing ₹65,000 each year for the term as the two policies. You can see what a bank FD will give and estimate what other forms of investment may bring and compare it to the investment return promised on the life policy.

Term policies have restrictions. They never acquire a surrender value, they will lapse if you fail to pay even one instalment premium and you can’t get loans against them. On the benefits side, certain term policies are now available with return of premium option and the premium will reflect this additional benefit.

Another option is a whole-life policy, which will give you protection until age 99 or 100 as the case may be and you can check the cost-benefit of such a policy as well using the above method. However, remember that the need for life insurance protection for supporting your family would reduce in time as children grow up and become financially independent and you would have created other assets to support your spouse.

Buying an annuity policy is an option you may be considering. Since you have an NPS account, on retirement/ vesting you will have to buy an annuity policy which will give you a pension. So, buying another annuity policy now can supplement the pension. So this is an objective to consider perhaps after taking care of your life insurance risk protection needs.

Q. I am a 29-year old central government employee with a gross monthly salary of ₹65,000. I have bought a whole life insurance plan having annual premium close to ₹70,000. My employer deducts NPS. I also contribute ₹4,000 a month in three different equity based mutual funds (increased gradually from ₹1,000-4,000 in four years as income grew). I want to know more about pure term policy. Should I divert my life insurance plan to term policy? How should I approach in my investment journey further?

PRATAP VIJAY

A. Whole-life policies will give you protection until age 99 or 100 as the case may be and you can check the cost-benefit of such a policy vis-à-vis a term policy easily using premium calculators available on insurance company websites.

Regarding whole-life policies, remember that the need for life insurance protection for supporting your family would reduce in time as children grow up and become financially independent and you would have created other assets to support your spouse. A term policy, where you can define the term may be more on order. However, if you are planning on stopping your whole-life policy and applying that money towards a term policy, you have to see the pros and cons. If it has acquired surrender value, which means you can stop paying premiums and the policy coverage will continue with a smaller sum insured, then you can supplement that sum assured with a new term policy at a much lower cost.

Alternatively, you can apply the entire premium towards a term policy which is likely to give you a higher sum assured. Remember the terms of both the policies will not be the same and you can choose the policy period of the term policy afresh now.

If the whole-life policy has not yet acquired surrender value, then you can plan on continuing it until that date and then allowing it to become paid-up, thus acquiring surrender value. If you don’t want to fund it for that long, abandon the policy and lost the premium have paid in the past.