07 February 2021 23:28 IST

Q. I am planning to sell my ancestral property. With the corpus generated, I am going to close my housing loan. Do the capital gains qualify for I-T exemption?

Nethaji Rajagopal

A. Selling of property and utilising the proceeds to close a housing loan are two different things altogether. Capital gains arise on selling of property and exemption for such capital gains can be availed of only on making certain investments such as purchase of another house property or deposit on capital gains bonds. Sale of ancestral property and closing of loans do not qualify for exemption of capital gains. However, repayment of the principal portion of the loan qualifies for deduction under Section 80C (up to ₹1.5 lakh depending on your use of the limits under Section 80C, 80CCC and 80CCD(1)) provided it satisfies all conditions laid down in the section.

Q. I am a senior citizen aged 72 years. I have not been filing any income tax returns for the past 10 years. I have a PAN and my total income is ₹80,000 only by fixed deposit interest and my total fixed deposit is ₹10,00,000. Deposited in Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation is ₹7.5 lakh and in City Union Bank, ₹2.5 lakh. Should I file returns?

K.V. Krisnamurthy

A. Under Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, an individual has to file their income tax returns (ITR) if the total income exceeds the maximum amount not chargeable to tax. As your income is not exceeding the basic exemption limits set for senior citizens, you need not file the respective returns applicable to you.

Q. My father is aged 77 years and is not covered by medical insurance. I have spent ₹4.5 lakh for his hospitalisation due to septic shock. Can I show expenses spent on my father under 80D (medical expenses) up to ₹50,000 for the assessment year FY21?

Vathsala

A. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, if no amount is being paid to keep in force a medical insurance with respect to a senior citizen, then medical expenditure incurred is eligible for deduction for an amount up to ₹50,000 for such senior citizen. In your case, medical expenditure incurred towards your father can be claimed as deduction in your hands for an amount up to ₹50,000.

Q. I own two flats purchased with bank loans. Repayment for one of the flats is over, whereas about ₹16-lakh loan repayment is due for the second. I wish to sell the first flat and clear off the balance loan amount of the second flat. I wish to spend the leftover sum for my daughter’s wedding. In such a situation, would I have to pay any capital gains tax? If I do, what are the guidelines? Kindly advise.

MVS Kumar

A. Capital gains tax is be computed in the following manner: the first limb will consist of selling price less brokerage. Also, if the selling price is lesser than the area’s guideline value, then the guideline value is to be replaced with the selling price.

The second limb will consist of purchase cost plus registration costs which is to be adjusted with the capital gains index. This is to be done with the aid of Cost Inflation Index (CII) released by the I-T department every assessment year. If you have incurred any cost of improvement, then the same can also be added along with the purchase cost (adjusted with CII, if applicable).

The difference between the first and second limbs, if positive, is capital gains and if not, it is capital loss. For properties held for more than two years, it is long-term capital gains/loss. Long-term capital gains attract 20% tax plus applicable cess and surcharge, while short-term capital gains depend on slab rates. Further, please note that capital gains indexation does not apply for short-term capital gains. Neither of the end uses of proceeds from the sale of your first flat mentioned by you qualifies for exemption from capital gains tax. You may claim deduction under Section 80C for the principal repayment if the conditions laid down in the section are satisfied depending on your utilisation of your Section 80C limits.

(The writer is partner, GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)