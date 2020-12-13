Q: I am a PSU bank employee and am covered under my employer’s group health insurance policy. I do not have any dependents and I am unmarried. In my personal capacity, I have purchased a top-up policy for ₹10 lakh with a deductible of ₹3 lakh. Will there be any problem during claims processing as the two policies are under different insurers? I have also purchased an LIC term life policy for ₹1 crore. Also please suggest if anything other than this that would be helpful for me.

SRINATH INUGANTI

A: You would be able to claim from your employer’s group policy and your top-up policy in sequence even if they are provided by different insurance companies and this is not likely to present any problem at the time of claims. However, please ensure that the ₹3 lakh deductible (or threshold, as it is termed) is the same as the sum insured under the basic policy, which is your bank’s group policy, so that you have neither an overlap nor a gap in your coverage.

As for further insurance cover, you can increase the sum insured under your basic policy if possible and/or the coverage under your top-up policy, keeping in mind the SA/ threshold parity mentioned above.

You can look at specialised health covers covering cancer, heart ailments or listed dreaded diseases or major surgeries. These will be benefit policies that pay a fixed sum on diagnosis of the named health conditions.

Remember that a term life policy does not have any survival benefits. Tailor the sum insured to the plan you have for your nominee/s as you go forward. If you want a maturity claim sum from a life policy, then go in for a suitable policy.

An annuity scheme may be another option you can look for that will protect your financial status over and above any pension scheme your employer may be offering you.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)