Q. I started working a year ago. I want to start saving for my future. I really don't have any idea about where to invest. I got to know about RBI issuing sovereign gold bonds and bought 16 gm valued at ₹74,832. Is that a good move? Gold prices have been increasing during the lockdown. Is it the right time to buy these bonds?

Arun J.P.

Aarati Krishnan replies:

A. While Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are a good vehicle through which you can add gold to your portfolio, investing all your savings in one asset is not a prudent course of action as poor performance or lack of liquidity in that asset can materially affect your financial position. In future, it would be best for you to save and invest your earnings in line with a well thought-out financial plan.

While it is good that you are thinking about saving so early in your career, investing requires a bit of planning first. Your first move, while embarking on your investment journey, should be to create an emergency fund amounting to about 6 months of basic expenses. This sum should be parked in FDs from leading banks for you to draw upon any time you have a need. Do get a medical insurance plan too, if your employer doesn’t offer one.

Before deciding on where to invest the rest of your money, it would be advisable to map out the financial goals towards which you would like to save or invest.

Do list out, with the help of your family, if need be, the key life goals you have in mind over the short term (within 3 years), medium term (3-7 years) and long term (7 years plus). Mapping out your goals in this fashion will then decide how much you should save and how you can allocate your savings between assets such as gold, fixed deposits, debt and equities.

Usually for goals that are less than 3 years, bank fixed deposits are your best bet. For 3-7 years, you can consider post office schemes such as NSC, debt mutual funds, company FDs and gold. For goals that lie 7 years or beyond, you can consider allocating among equity funds (index or multicap funds), debt funds, PPF and SGBs – as they have an 8-year maturity. Despite the recent surge in prices, gold is not an asset that can generate double-digit returns for your portfolio in the long run. It is an asset that performs the role of insurance by protecting your portfolio value from drastic swings in other assets.

Gold tends to perform well when other assets like equities or debt don’t deliver. We suggest investing 5-10% of your overall savings in gold in a systematic manner either through SGBs or gold exchange traded funds.

Q. I have been trading in shares in small quantities, now and then, for the past 20 years. During the year 2019-20 also, I sold shares in NSE and BSE. To determine the capital gains tax liability, I need to know the purchase price of the shares. But the shares sold during the year were purchased several years ago and I am unable to trace the relevant contract notes issued from time to time by the D. P. In the above circumstances, I want to know whether I can adopt the market price as on January 31, 2018, for the purpose of calculating the tax?

N.R. Krishnaswami

N. Sree Kanth replies:

A. Long Term Capital Gains on sale of equity shares (STT paid) are to be determined in the following manner, the difference of sale consideration (less transfer expenses) and cost of acquisition wherein the cost of acquisition is higher of the ‘actual’ cost of acquisition and lower of the market value on January 31, 2018 and the sale price.

You may contact your broker and request for a capital gains statement which should contain the relevant details for computation of capital gains, payment of tax and filing of returns. If the values are still not ascertainable, you can choose to take the values as on January 31, 2018.

By doing so, the original cost gets fixed at January 31, 2018 value and if there is any real loss on account of cost being higher than the value as at January 31, 2018 is foregone.

(N. Sree Kanth is partner GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)