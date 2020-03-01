01 March 2020 22:53 IST

Q. I recently closed my home loan with SBI with the retirement corpus my father had accumulated. I am now paying a monthly EMI to my father with an agreed interest rate. This is a joint loan with my wife. I have the following questions: 1) Can I claim interest benefit under section 24 for the home loan? Advertising Advertising 2) I realised that I cannot claim the principal u/s 80C as I am paying my father. Could you please confirm? 3) Should I prepare any other document to avoid I-T scrutiny? My wife and I are transferring money to my father's bank account via NEFT on the 2nd of every month.

Anil Kuppa

A. There is no specific provision under section 24 implying home loans availed from only banks and other financial institutions can be availed as deduction. Hence, interest on home loans paid to your father may be availed as deduction. However, principal repayment under section 80C can be availed only from such categories of lenders as government, LIC, National Housing Bank, other banks and financial institutions involved in financing the construction of house properties. Further, it is advisable to obtain a certificate from banks/financial institutions in support of the repayment so made. Hence, payments to your father with respect to principal cannot be availed as deduction. Documentation in the form of acknowledgement receipt from your father for the interest payments and an agreement with your father with respect to the housing loan can be entered into. It is also pertinent to note that your father should show the interest received as income in his ITR.

(The above queries were answered before the the Budget on Feb. 1 and are published now)

Q. I am a super senior citizen and a retired central government pensioner without medical insurance. I have spent about ₹10,000 towards preventive health check-ups and other medical expenses. Am I entitled to I-T exemption for the total amount, or is it limited to ₹5,000 under u/s 80D of the I-T Act?

Ram Nandula

Q. I am a super senior citizen, aged 84. This month, I incurred an expense of ₹8,400 on root canal treatment. The payment to the dentist was made by a credit card. I do not have any medical insurance. Please clarify whether this payment is eligible for deduction under Sec.80D of the I-T Act?

N.R. Krishnaswami

A. Under section 80D of the I-T Act for senior citizens, amounts paid towards medical expenditure of up to ₹50,000 can be availed as deduction in an assessment year. It is to be noted that no active medical insurance in the name of such senior citizens should be in force for such assessment year. Hence, both the claims, as above, can be made.

Q. My spouse and I work for the same organisation and live in a rented house. Both are paid House Rent Allowance (HRA). My rent paid in excess of 10% of pay works out to nil and therefore, I cannot claim any HRA exemption. As for my spouse, her HRA qualifies for exemption as the rent payment is in excess of 10% of salary. Kindly clarify if the exempted HRA could be claimed equally by self and my spouse or entire exempted HRA amount is to be claimed by my spouse only. I am in the 30% I-T slab and my wife 20% slab.

P. Venkata Rao

A. Allowable HRA is the least of the following amounts:

1) Excess of rent paid over 10% of the basic salary

2) In case you’re staying in a metro, 50% of the basic salary, and 40% if you live in a non-metro city.

3) The actual amount of HRA

HRA can be claimed as an exemption based on who is paying the rent and under whose name the current agreement is entered into. Pre-conditions under this section are that rent payment should be supported by a rental agreement and also periodic rent receipts from the landlord are to be obtained clearly displaying the names of the persons paying the rent. You may alter the rental agreement prospectively based on salaries got by both of you so that the benefits are best availed.

(The author is partner, GSS Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)