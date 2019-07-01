Consistent funds wiser choice than top-of-the-chart funds in the long term

Sairam M.N.

A. The first thing you need to do is not to try and pick the ‘best fund.’ Go with a ‘consistent fund.’ For this purpose, try to compare the funds’ performance over market downturns and upturns. A fund’s ability to consistently beat the benchmark in a rallying market and contain declines better in a down market will be more important than its ability to stay on top of the chart.

Look at metrics such as Sharpe (risk-adjusted return) and standard deviation (measures volatility) rather than just point-to-point returns. Ensure that the funds you pick have a clear strategy and you have funds with differentiated strategies and styles of investing.

(The author is a financial planning adviser)