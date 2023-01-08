Ask Us: On investments

January 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Q. I wish to buy health insurance for myself and my wife. I am 68 and my wife, 60. Please guide me in selecting the best policy with low premium. Is it worth buying two separate policies to avoid higher premium?

Vilas Desai

A. In this era of escalating healthcare costs and longevity, this expenditure appears to be something each one of us will have to face sooner or later. It is natural to want to plan for it via insurance and your thinking is in the right direction.

The thing with insurance is, it is to your advantage to start early. The premium is always according to the age slab you belong to, no doubt, but as you grow older, your proposal will be evaluated with reference to your age and the proportionately higher risk of illness and treatment expenses.

In short, getting insurance becomes a challenge. (There are specialised policies offered by various companies tailored to senior citizens, at a cost of course.)

Waiting period

When you do get insured, you still have to work out your waiting period of about four years for pre-existing conditions to be covered and a shorter waiting period for specified procedures. Add to this any loading of premium due to adverse medical history, if any.

You would have had better options if you had planned on this sooner. Now, you can do some window shopping among various companies and see who offers a lower premium for the same cover. This is done easily on the websites of various companies where there is a premium calculator and also on the websites of insurance brokers and aggregators where you can generate a quote once you input some parameters like age.

Coming to choosing the right cover, please make an assessment of how much cover you need with reference to where you live, which hospitals you may prefer to get admitted to and also, what the costs for some typical hospitalisations for various reasons are.

If you already have an insurance agent or broker, he is the right person to guide you on which policy to buy, though your choice will be restricted to those companies they represent.

You can take the initiative do search on the Internet for various covers from the dozens of insurance companies to pick the right policy.

A good policy to study to understand how this works is to look for the standardised individual health policy.

This is a policy each and every general insurance or health insurance company has to offer and you can recognise it by its name which will be a combination of the company’s name and the words Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, for example, ABC General Insurance Arogya Sanjeevani Policy.

If this policy offers you what you need, opt for it. You can also compare the same policy across companies as they offer the same coverage at different price points. And, comparing this policy with any other health insurance policy of the same company will give you an idea of how pricing works for different terms and conditions and bouquets of covers. No one policy can be recommended because insurance offerings are varied. But such research should be a good starting point.

As for buying different policies for your wife and yourself, consider the various factors that affect it. If it is a floater policy, remember that both of you share the same sum insured, albeit for a lower premium. Here you should take a view on whether the SI will get exhausted within some policy year and you may be left without cover.

Unless it is a floater cover, the premium for the younger person won’t be affected by the age of the older person. In fact, you can take a family cover with individual SIs and you will even get a discount. Another factor is income tax benefits on the premium paid. If your wife is a tax assessee and she would like to independently avail the benefit, she should have a separate policy to do so. If not, you can pay the premium on a joint policy and the total premium will be eligible for tax benefits subject to the ceiling.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)