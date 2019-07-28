Where should I invest after retirement? Answers to your personal finance queries

Retiring early

Q. I am 41 years old and married with an 8-year old child. I am planning to retire in the coming months. I have no liabilities and have taken medical insurance with critical illness riders. I plan to sell property, create a corpus and invest the corpus in debt-based mutual funds with SWP for regular income. My corpus is 10 times my yearly expenses. Am I on the right track?

Akhilesh Gokaraju, Hyderabad

A. There are three financial factors you need to consider before fixing your retirement date. The first is longevity. Longevity decides the number of years of retired life that you will need to fund with the investments you made during your working years. The earlier you retire, the longer this period and bigger the corpus you need. If you retire at 60, the time you have to save for retirement (40 years or so) will hopefully be slightly longer than the time you’ll live off it (say 30 years, with a longevity of 90). But if you retire at 41, you’ll effectively have to fund 49 years of retired life with a corpus that you built in a mere 20 years of working life. That’s a very tall order. If you have dependents, your task becomes more difficult.

Two, beating inflation with your investment income is the key challenge in retirement. Retiring early compounds that problem. At a modest 6% inflation rate, your expenses double every 12 years. If you retire at 41 and are spending ₹60,000 a month today, you’ll probably require ₹1.8 lakh to fund the same lifestyle by the time you’re 60, and ₹10.4 lakh (a month) by the time you turn 90. Those numbers may seem incredible but that’s why inflation is a silent killer.

Three, retirement may not be the only goal you need to strive for and you may need to take care of your wife’s living expenses if she outlives you, the education expenses of your child, an emergency fund covering two years expenses for yourself and wife and any medical contingencies too. All this will require further savings.

Given the above, an investment of 10 times your annual expenses will be very inadequate to see you through retirement. In fact, even the thumb rule of 25 times expenses is targeted at people retiring at 60 and is based on the American context where inflation levels are quite low and real returns are higher.

To make up for Indian inflation and returns, you may need to have about 30 times your annual expenses at 60 saved up in order to retire comfortably. Remember the expenses that we’re talking of here are your inflation-adjusted expenses at 60, and not your current expenses.

It isn’t clear from your query if the sale of property will fetch an additional amount beyond the 10 times expenses that you mentioned. We suggest you consult a financial planner. For your child’s education, Sukanya Samriddhi is a good debt option but will not be enough to match inflating education expenses. You need to supplement it with an investment in a multicap equity fund through the SIP route.

Earning ₹1 crore

Q. I am 32. I want to set a target of ₹1 crore in 10 years. I have already started SIPs in SBI Smallcap Fund, SBI Midcap Fund, SBI Magnum Taxgain and SBI Banking and Financial Services Fund. Now I want to invest in the Nifty Bank index. Please guide me.

M. Rocky, Imphal

A. To get to a ₹1 crore target in 10 years, at a 12% annual return, you need to invest roughly ₹43,470 a month. While we don’t recommend specific funds, we would suggest SIPs in one multicap fund, one Nifty Next50 Fund and one mid/smallcap fund, each from different AMCs to meet your goals.